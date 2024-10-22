Firefighter dies when vehicle rolls over as crews were battling Connecticut brush fire

BERLIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut firefighter has died and two others were injured when a vehicle rolled over as they were battling a 90-acre brush fire. The Wethersfield firefighter was among crews from several towns trying to extinguish the blaze on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin, about 15 miles south of Hartford. Their name was not immediately released. Berlin Fire Chief John Massirio says the firefighter was riding in a utility task vehicle on a trail on Tuesday when it rolled over near the Meriden town line. The cause was under investigation. The two other firefighters had minor injuries and were discharged from a hospital.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.