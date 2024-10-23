Connecticut firefighter died after vehicle rolled over, report finds

BERLIN, Conn. (AP) — A firefighter helping to battle a brush fire in Connecticut was killed after a utility vehicle operating on a steep, rocky incline rolled over onto the man, according to a preliminary police report. Authorities say Tuesday the three other firefighters injured in Monday’s accident suffered minor bumps and bruises and were expected to be released from the hospital. The majority of the crews that worked Monday on the blaze on Lamentation Mountain in Berlin did not return to the scene Tuesday so they could process the tragedy. A helicopter from Maine was brought in to help with water drops.

