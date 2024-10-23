Edmunds: These are the best lightly used hybrid cars, SUVs and trucks

Many car shoppers like the idea of hybrids, but not the upfront premium that often is thousands more than the sticker price of a non-hybrid model. But there’s another option. Lightly used hybrids, ranging from 3 to 4 years old, with around 30,000 miles, can take the sting out of a hybrid purchase. Here we break down a few of our best picks for hybrid cars, trucks and SUVs and explain why a used model often gets you more bang for your buck, especially when it comes to fuel economy.

