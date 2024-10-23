Father and daughter win lawsuit against man who claimed Manchester Arena bombing was hoax

LONDON (AP) — A British father and daughter seriously wounded by a suicide bomber who killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in 2017 have won a harassment lawsuit against a former television producer who claimed the tragedy was a hoax. Martin Hibbert and his daughter, Eve, sued Richard Hall over false claims he made in videos, a film and a book that the Manchester Arena bombing was staged using actors and no one was injured or killed. A London High Court judge ruled Wednesday that Hall’s conduct was a negligent, reckless, abuse of media freedom. Damages will be determined at a future hearing.

