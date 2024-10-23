French legislators divided over a lawmaker caught buying drugs

PARIS (AP) — French politicians appear deeply divided over the fate of leftist lawmaker Andy Kerbrat, and whether he should resign. The 34 year-old was caught last week buying synthetic drugs from a drug dealer. Kerbrat, of the far-left France Unbowed party, has blamed his personal drug consumption on “personal problems and psychological fragilities.” He has vowed to fight against his addiction” and to “follow a treatment protocol” before resuming his parliamentary activity. While leftwing lawmakers are sharing their support, rightwing legislators and some media outlets are calling for his resignation or criticizing what they see as an an inappropriate defense strategy.

