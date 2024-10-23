How will abortion laws motivate women in North Carolina to vote in this election?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, tensions over abortion have only intensified, setting the presidential election up as a referendum on fundamental rights for tens of millions of women. Flanked by southern states where abortion is nearly outlawed, North Carolina has a more moderate 12-week ban in place after the Supreme Court overturned nationwide abortion rights. The state has also dealt with a deluge of women who are seeking abortions that they cannot get in states like Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. North Carolina could be critical in determining the presidential race.

