No arrests after teens rampaged at a haunted hayride in New Jersey
COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Police said they made no arrests after hundreds of teenagers went on a rampage last weekend, disrupting a haunted hayride fundraiser, taking over and stealing from a convenience store and brawling through residential neighborhoods. The Philadelphia suburb of Collingswood, New Jersey says it will revise its planning for public events given what it calls “this new riotous trend.” The trouble began after carloads of teens were dropped off Saturday night at the park where a parent-teacher association was sponsoring the Halloween-season event. Police had to call in reinforcements, shut down the hayride, close the store and disperse what they called a massive street fight.