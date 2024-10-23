People 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, U.S. health officials recommend

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are recommending that people 50 and older get a shot against bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other dangerous illnesses. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on a recommendation made by a scientific panel Wednesday. It lowers the minimum recommended age for getting the shot from 65. The guidance is widely heeded by doctors and prompts health insurers to pay for recommended shots.

