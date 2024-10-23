Rudy Giuliani is ordered to turn over assets to 2 Georgia election workers. How will that work?

Rudy Giuliani has been ordered to turn over his Manhattan apartment, luxury watches and a Mercedes to two Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him. But how exactly will that work? Lawyers in the case say the details will be decided in coming days. Either Giuliani will deliver the items to a specific location, or the two election workers will have to pick them up. The workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, can then sell the properties but need court approval to receive the proceeds. Giuliani’s lawyers say if he wins his appeal, Freeman and Moss would have to pay him back.

