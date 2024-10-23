Scott Perry led a conservative House takeover. Now he’s in a tough race against a moderate Democrat

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scotty Perry is facing a tough reelection race this year. He is being challenged by Democrat Janelle Stelson, a former TV news anchor who is well-known in a House district that includes Harrisburg and its surrounding communities. Perry is not backing away from his record as a hard-charging conservative. He chaired the right-wing House Freedom Caucus as it contributed to a chaotic and historically unproductive two years for the House. Perry also played a prominent role in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to the point that the FBI seized his cell phone as part of an investigation.

