What to know about how Helene’s aftermath is affecting voting in western North Carolina

HOT SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Poll workers and voters in western North Carolina are overcoming several obstacles to participate in the election after Hurricane Helene’s destruction in the region. Election workers’ extraordinary efforts to hold elections have been on full display in Buncombe and Madison counties as the towns there recover from the storm. Election workers must adjust to new state election rules and sometimes share space with first responders or hurricane relief volunteers. Voters must also persevere through challenges that include travel detours from storm damage, unreliable cell and internet service, and a lack of clean water.

