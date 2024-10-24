In the fight for control of the House, Democrats home in on a district in central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats trying to win control of the House on Election Day might have their best chance of flipping a seat in central New York. That’s where a moderate Democrat is facing off against a first-term Republican incumbent in a district former President Donald Trump lost by double digits. The district, which includes Syracuse and its surrounding rural areas, is a key race for Democrats as the party homes in on House districts in New York that rejected Trump but elected Republicans to Congress two years later. The contest pits John Mannion, a Democratic state senator, against Republican Rep. Brandon Williams, who won his election by one point in 2022.

