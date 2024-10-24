Officer who broke down Breonna Taylor’s door recalls sound of gunfire in trial’s fourth day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville police officer who used a battering ram to smash through Breonna Taylor’s front door testified in federal court Thursday. Detective Mike Nobles says the gunshots that went off shortly after were the loudest he’s ever heard. Police gunfire killed Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, who had been roused from her bed. Officers including Brett Hankison had showed up to serve a warrant in 2020. Hankison is on trial for firing shots into Taylor’s windows. A federal trial on the same charges ended in a mistrial last year. Hankison is expected to testify in the Louisville courtroom on Monday.

