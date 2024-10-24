Rain, humidity have sealed some mail-in ballot return envelopes shut, elections officials say
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some voters living in areas that have seen rainy or humid weather have reported receiving ballot return envelopes that are already sealed shut. Elections officials in several states say that moisture can dampen mail and cause the envelopes to seal. The issue has been reported in parts of North Carolina, which was devastated by Hurricane Helene, as well as in Pennsylvania, Alabama and Oregon. Elections officials say this isn’t new and that humidity has sealed return envelopes in the past. Impacted voters should contact their county elections office to confirm what their next steps should be, as rules can vary across counties and states.