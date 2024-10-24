Wife of Pakistan’s imprisoned former premier Imran Khan freed on bail

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The wife of Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan was released from a high-security prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Thursday, a day after a court granted her bail in a graft case. The release of Bushra Bibi came six months after an appeals court suspended a 14-year sentence the couple received after being found guilty of retaining and selling state gifts in violation of government rules when Khan was in power. But they were charged in July with new counts of retaining state gifts and kept in detention pending trial. Both have denied any wrongdoing. Khan has been embroiled in more than 150 legal cases since 2022, when he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament.

