A deadly attack at a police station in Bosnia is an act of terrorism, prosecutors say

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in Bosnia have described an attack by a teenager who broke into a police station — killing one officer and wounding another — as an act of terrorism. The assault happened around 9 p.m. in the north-western town of Bosanska Krupa on Thursday. The assailant, born in 2009, went into the local police station and stabbed the officers in a “totally unprovoked” attack, police said. Prosecutors working to determine the motive and the circumstances of the attack characterized it as a terrorist assault on Friday. They said the injured officer has been hospitalized and is in a stable condition.

