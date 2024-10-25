AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Idaho on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine presidential candidates will appear on Idaho’s ballot in the Nov. 5 general election, including Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, Republican former President Donald Trump and seven others running as independents or representing a minor political party. They will compete for the state’s four electoral votes to replace Democratic President Joe Biden. Down the ballot, voters will decide a ballot measure that would prevent noncitizens from voting and another related to ranked-choice voting. The state has favored the Republican candidate in the last 14 presidential elections, dating back to 1968.

