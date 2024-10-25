AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Iowa on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa has a long history as a presidential battleground state, but when voters cast their ballots in the general election on Nov. 5, it’s the races further down the ballot that may get the most attention. Voters will decide competitive U.S. House contests that could decide control of the chamber as well as state legislative races that could hand Iowa Republicans a veto-proof supermajority. They’ll also consider statewide ballot measures that would require citizenship to vote and modify the line of succession for governor.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.