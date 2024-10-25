AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New York on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York is a Democratic-leaning state, but it is a major priority for Republicans on Election Day. Half a dozen U.S. House races in New York have become highly competitive, making it a key state in the race to control the chamber. In the state Legislature, Republicans hope to flip a handful of seats to strip Democrats of their supermajority. New York is also one of 10 states where voters will decide an abortion-related ballot measure. At the top of the ballot, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris are competing for the state’s 28 electoral votes.

