AP Decision Notes: What to expect in West Virginia on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will compete for West Virginia’s four electoral votes in the Nov. 5 general election. Republican presidential candidates have won the state by comfortable margins since 2000. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Gov. Jim Justice is running against Democrat Glenn Elliott to succeed independent U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. A win by Justice would be enough to give the GOP a majority if Trump wins the White House, assuming they hold their other seats.

