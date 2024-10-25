Ecuador expands power cuts to 14 hours a day due to drought

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has announced an increase in daily power cuts as the severe drought impacting the nation keeps lowering the levels of water for the key hydroelectric plants, the source of more than 70% of the country’s electricity. Acting Energy minister Inés Manzano said that the authorities are ordering an electricity service suspension from eight to 14 hours a day in the country because the drought has worsened in recent days. Like other South American countries, Ecuador has faced a prolonged dry season, which has been linked to the El Nino phenomenon.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.