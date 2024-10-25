Indianapolis man is convicted in 2021 shooting deaths of 5 people including a pregnant woman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of five people including a pregnant woman. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury deliberated about three hours before finding 21-year-old Raymond Childs III guilty Friday of six counts of murder in the killings. His conviction came months after a judge declared a mistrial in his first trial. Childs was accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives, a woman nearly due to give birth, and her unborn son. The January 2021 killings followed an argument over Childs, who was 17 at the time, staying out late.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.