Poland alerts prosecutors to alleged offenses during probe of 2010 plane crash that killed president

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says it has notified prosecutors of suspected offenses committed by members of a special commission that investigated the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Poland’s then-president and 95 others. Commissioners alleged the crash was a Moscow-sponsored assassination. The notices of 41 potential offenses are the result of a recent review by experts of the work of the controversial commission that was launched by the previous right-wing government in 2016. The commission, which was attached to the Defense Ministry, was generally seen as politically motivated and serving to consolidate the power of the conservative ruling party led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the twin brother of President Lech Kaczynski, who died in the crash.

