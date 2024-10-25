Texas man punched an election worker who told him to remove Trump hat at voting site, police say

Authorities say an election worker was assaulted by a man over a cap worn by supporters of former President Donald Trump at an early voting site in San Antonio. An affidavit says Jesse Lutzenberger was arrested for assaulting an elderly person Thursday as the clerk was escorting him out of a polling site for wearing a “MAGA” cap inside the building. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazer said Friday that the 69-year-old clerk told the man to remove the cap, which he did before voting, then putting it back on while still in the building and the man punched him in the face.

