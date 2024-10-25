The vehicle collision death of a famous Wyoming grizzly bear was an accident, authorities say

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Law enforcement officers in western Wyoming say the driver who struck and killed a famous grizzly bear south of Grand Teton National Park was not speeding and the bear’s death was an accident. The death of grizzly No. 399 on Tuesday night saddened tourists, wildlife biologists and photographers who for years studied and captured images of the bear and her many cubs. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Lt. John Stetzenbach told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the bear stepped into the road in front of the car and the driver wasn’t able to brake in time. He declined to identify the driver.

