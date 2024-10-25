Tunisian commentator sentenced to two years under controversial anti-fake news law

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A well-known Tunisian attorney and commentator is facing two years in prison for remarks she made about Tunisia and its treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa. Sonia Dahmani was found guilty on Thursday of violating a statute against fake news that critics have long argued Tunisian authorities use to stifle criticism of President Kais Saied. The law, known as Decree 54, criminalizes the dissemination of false information. Press freedom advocates argue it has been used to prosecute dozens of government critics and clamp down on free expression. Dozens of opposition figures, journalists and political commentators have been charged after criticizing the government.

