What to stream: Tyler, the Creator, ‘The Substance,’ Olivia Rodrigo concert film and ‘The Diplomat’

“The Substance” and albums by Willie Nelson and Tyler, the Creator are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases. The political series “The Diplomat” starring Keri Russell and Rupert Sewell, drops its second season on Thursday and, just in time for Halloween, the long-awaited “Wizards of Waverly Place” sequel debuts its first two episodes on Disney Channel. “Despicable Me 4” arrives on Peacock this week and there’s a new Olivia Rodrigo concert film chronicling her GUTS World Tour. Gamers can look forward to a new Dragon Age game, called The Veilguard, where players try to subdue a pair of Elven gods.

