Indonesian coast guard drives away a Chinese vessel in disputed waters for the third time in a week
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian patrol ships have driven a Chinese coast guard vessel away from a survey ship in a disputed area of the South China Sea for the third time in a week, according to a statement from Indonesia’s Maritime Security Agency. A video distributed by the agency showed the Indonesian ship following the Chinese ship on Friday afternoon. It said the Chinese had previously tried to approach the survey ship on Monday and Wednesday. The Chinese ship insisted it was patrolling within its own jurisdiction, but Jakarta says the area is internationally recognized as belonging to Indonesia.