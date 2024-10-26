New Mexico jail officer accused of orchestrating attacks on inmates, report says
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An officer at a New Mexico county jail has been accused of orchestrating attacks on two inmates who suffer from mental illness. The Albuquerque Journal reports that it has obtained an incident report from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office that says security footage showed inmates attacking other inmates while under the officer’s supervision. The mother of one of the inmates told the newspaper that her 61-year-old son is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires daily medication. The officer declined to comment. He has not been charged but is on paid leave while the department investigates.