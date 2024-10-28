As Democrats court Haley supporters, the former UN ambassador is still waiting to hear from Trump

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley received more Republican primary votes than anyone who challenged Donald Trump for this year’s presidential nomination and has said she’s voting for him. But unlike some of Trump’s other primary rivals, she hasn’t been on the campaign trail supporting her party’s nominee. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, Haley has given Trump’s campaign a list of dates on which she would be available to help him, but no appearances have been scheduled. Trump’s campaign did not respond to a message from The Associated Press asking why Haley had not campaigned with the nominee, but there was no love lost between the two during the primary.

