Gene Autry Trail has been shut down at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs due to low visibility caused by strong winds.

As of 4:00 p.m., there is no word on any other wind-related road closures in Palm Springs. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued until 1 p.m. Tuesday due to gusty winds.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday.