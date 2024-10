A SIG alert is in place until at least 5:00 p.m. after a pickup truck hauling a trailer overturned on the eastbound side of I-10 near Whitewater.

The crash was first reported at around 1:45 p.m. on the I-10, west of the Seminole Drive exit.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #3 and #4 lanes are blocked for the next three hours.

