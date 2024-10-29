AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Pennsylvania on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania voters are expected to play a pivotal role in the Nov. 5 general election, with control of the White House and both chambers of Congress and the state Legislature hanging in the balance. With its 19 electoral votes, the commonwealth is the largest prize among the battleground states and an important piece of both campaigns’ paths to victory. Both Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump have made frequent visits to the state since becoming their parties’ nominees, including for their sole debate in Philadelphia in September.

