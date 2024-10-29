Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn lean into the quiet moments for their new album
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard turned to music to process the grief of losing a family member and the stress of having parents in and out of the hospital. Out of those feelings comes the melancholic and poetic album “Quiet in a World Full of Noise.” It is Richard’s second album collaboration with musician Spencer Zahn. The musical duo previously worked on the 2022 critically acclaimed project “Pigments.” “Quiet in a World Full of Noise” is her time to be vulnerable, showcasing her journey to stand in her truth, take time for herself and find hope at the end of the tunnel. The album is available now.