Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn lean into the quiet moments for their new album

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard turned to music to process the grief of losing a family member and the stress of having parents in and out of the hospital. Out of those feelings comes the melancholic and poetic album “Quiet in a World Full of Noise.” It is Richard’s second album collaboration with musician Spencer Zahn. The musical duo previously worked on the 2022 critically acclaimed project “Pigments.” “Quiet in a World Full of Noise” is her time to be vulnerable, showcasing her journey to stand in her truth, take time for herself and find hope at the end of the tunnel. The album is available now.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.