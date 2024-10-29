Deputies search for suspect along border of Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City
Deputies are searching for a suspect who ran in Rancho Mirage Tuesday morning.
The incident started on the 34000 block of Rebecca Way. Deputies were called to the area after a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by three subjects.
Deputies detained two subjects, but one ran from the area, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Deputies are currently conducting a search of the area for the subject.
