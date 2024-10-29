Skip to Content
News

Deputies search for suspect along border of Rancho Mirage and Cathedral City

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:34 AM

Deputies are searching for a suspect who ran in Rancho Mirage Tuesday morning.

The incident started on the 34000 block of Rebecca Way. Deputies were called to the area after a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by three subjects.

Deputies detained two subjects, but one ran from the area, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies are currently conducting a search of the area for the subject.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content