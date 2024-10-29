France announces new investments in disputed Western Sahara

A French delegation visiting Morocco with President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled investment plans in the disputed Western Sahara as part of a broader suite of agreements and partnerships between the two countries. Several projects in the region were among the economic partnerships announced on Macron’s three-day visit to Rabat. That includes development initiatives from France’s Development Agency and renewable energy projects near the port city of Dakhla. The Western Sahara is a former Spanish colony in northwest Africa that is roughly the size of the United Kingdom and claimed by both Morocco and the pro-independence Polisario Front, which is based in Algeria.

