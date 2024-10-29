Germany’s president visits the site of a Holocaust museum being built in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has visited the site of a Holocaust museum being built in Greece as he began a three-day state visit. Steinmeier visited the site near an old railway station in Thessaloniki, from where tens of thousands of Jews were transported to Nazi concentration camps during the World War II German occupation of Greece. More than 90% of the once-flourishing Jewish community died in the camps. Construction of the museum, funded in part by the German government, began earlier this year and is expected to take about two years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.