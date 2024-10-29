Missouri governor rescinds purchasing goals order for businesses owned by women and minorities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has rescinded an executive order that set modest goals for state agencies to make purchases from businesses owned by minorities and women, claiming the goals carried “legal concerns.” The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the Republican governor rescinded 177 executive orders on Oct. 23, including some that dated to the 1980s. The rescinded order on purchasing goals was issued by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in October 2015. Some organizations worry about the possible effects of Parson’s rescinding of the order. His office cited “legal concerns given recent court rulings,” which may refer to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions.

