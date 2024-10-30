Skip to Content
2 students are among 3 people killed in a house fire in Arkansas

GREENWOOD, Ark. (AP) — Three people have been killed in a house fire in western Arkansas. Greenwood Police say officers responded to the fire shortly after midnight on Wednesday. A fourth person has been hospitalized from the fire with life-threatening injuries. Police did not release the names or ages of the victims, but Greenwood Public Schools says two of the victims were students from its district. Counselors were set to be available for staff and students at the district’s campuses. Crews were still on the scene of the fire and police said the cause was under investigation. Greenwood is about 95 miles northwest of Little Rock.

