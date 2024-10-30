3 Pakistani soldiers and 8 militants killed during a raid on insurgents’ hideout

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say three soldiers and eight militants were killed after security forces backed by military helicopters raided a hideout in a former stronghold of insurgents in a restive province bordering Afghanistan. Police said Wednesday a local militant commander is believed to be among those killed in the operation in Bannu, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military said a major was among the soldiers “martyred” during the intelligence-based operation, adding that its forces were going after other militants in the area. Authorities often carry out such operations against the Pakistani Taliban, an ally of the Afghan Taliban despite being a separate group.

