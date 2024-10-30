A man dubbed ‘AK Guru’ has been charged with making and selling hundreds of machine guns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man nicknamed the “AK Guru” has been charged with making and selling hundreds of machine guns built from existing and deconstructed weapons. Court documents show that 72-year-old Earl Carter Jr. is being held by federal authorities on numerous charges. The FBI says a confidential informant told investigators that Carter makes machine guns “by either modifying legal firearms to make them into a machine gun or by piecing together parts.” Authorities say Carter was based in the small town of Hamlet, about 80 miles east of Charlotte. Carter’s lawyer has not responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.