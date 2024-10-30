American Idol winner Abi Carter parterns with IEHP for mental health campaign

Indio native Abi Carter won American Idol in May. As she continues to grow her career, she's also taking the time to work with our community to support positive mental health.

Carter has partnered with the Inland Empire Health Plan, IEHP, in a campaign that aims to generate conversations around good mental health for young people.

IEHP is the largest not-for-profit Medicare Medicaid public health plan in the country and supports more than 1.5 million Riverside and San Bernardino county residents.

News Channel 3 met with Carter on Wednesday at the Little Street Music Hall in Indio to hear about what this cause means to her.

"I actually was on IEHP for a good amount of time when I was in high school and my family was transitioning through some tough times. To be able to be with them, to be talking, about something that means so much to me is very special and I feel like I’m able to promote something that I really believe in," Carter said.

Carter graduated with a psychology degree from California State University, San Bernardino

Carter’s music touches on the conversation surrounding healing, self-care, and community. Her upcoming album, "Ghosts in the Backyard" which will be released on November 15, will revolve around these themes.

For more information on IEHP's mental health services and resources, visit iehp.org.