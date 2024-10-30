Biden goes off script — again — causing a distraction for Harris in campaign’s home stretch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has long been known for going off script. He’s trying to rein himself in as the campaign to replace him winds down, but not always succeeding. His off-the-cuff remarks during a Zoom campaign call on Tuesday have created a new headache for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris less than a week before Election Day. The latest incident revolves around comments he made in response to a comic’s description of Puerto Rico at a Trump rally. It was a distraction just as Harris was about to deliver a high-profile speech about the need to unify the country after Trump’s divisiveness.

