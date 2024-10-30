Desperation over gang violence fuels a surge of migration from Ecuador to the US

SAN MATEO, Ecuador (AP) — Across Ecuador, gangs have unleashed a wave of violence and extortion, upending lives and spurring an unprecedented exodus. The threat of organized crime generally doesn’t qualify people for asylum in the U.S., but that hasn’t prevented Ecuadorians from trying to make it. Those who do may spend thousands of dollars and risk being killed or kidnapped. If they get into the U.S., they enter a system of overwhelmed immigration courts where cases can take years. They can stay and get work permits until cases are resolved. The tailspin of violence and feeling of despair are far from unique to Ecuador. They drive migration in many other countries, including Mexico, Colombia, Honduras and Haiti.

