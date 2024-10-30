Greek leaders tell German president a WWII reparations claim is very much alive

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek leaders have revived a long-standing demand for war reparations stemming from Nazi Germany’s World War II occupation of Greece, during a visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Steinmeier ruled out German compliance, telling Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou that for his country, from a legal point of view the issue has been long settled. But Steinmeier said Germany remains committed to its historic responsibility over the occupation. His three-day visit to Greece includes stops at sites of Nazi atrocities. Nazi Germany occupied Greece from 1941 to 1944. Most of the Greek Jewish population was deported and murdered in Nazi concentration camps, while tens of thousands of other Greek civilians died of starvation.

