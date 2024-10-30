PepsiCo is closing 4 bottling plants and cutting nearly 400 jobs as it streamlines operations

PepsiCo says it plans to close four U.S. bottling plants and lay off nearly 400 workers as part of its efforts to streamline its operations. The company said the closures will impact 136 workers in Cincinnati; 131 in Chicago; 127 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and fewer than 50 in Atlanta. The Chicago plant is the only one that will fully close. Sales, delivery and warehouse functions will continue at the other three locations. Earlier this month, PepsiCo said its North American beverage sales fell 3% in the third quarter as consumers pulled back on buying its drinks and snacks.

