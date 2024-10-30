Saudi startup Riyadh Air orders 60 Airbus A321neo planes

PARIS (AP) — Saudi startup airline Riyadh Air has ordered 60 Airbus aircraft. The European manufacturer said Wednesday the order is for A321neo aircraft, the largest among Airbus’ best-selling A320neo family. Riyadh Air plans to begin passenger flights next summer. Its creation by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is part of a broader Saudi strategy to diversify its oil-based economy and boost tourism. Saudi Arabia hopes to become a global aviation hub and attract 100 million annual visitors by 2030. Earlier this year, Riyadh Air and Delta Air Lines have begun a partnership with the goal of operating flights between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.