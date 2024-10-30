School choice ballot measure framed as a pivotal decision for Kentucky education

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentuckians on opposite sides of a school choice ballot measure are framing the election as a pivotal moment for education. They’re making their final pitches before early voting starts Thursday. Voters will decide whether Kentucky’s constitution should be amended to allow tax dollars to support students attending private or charter schools. Supporters include Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and his wife, Kelley. Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, both Democrats, are leading the opposition to the measure. If approved by voters, the ballot measure would clear the way for Kentucky lawmakers to consider policies to support students attending private or charter schools.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.