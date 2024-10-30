Speaker Mike Johnson is pulling closer to Trump to save the GOP’s House majority

HOLLAND, Ohio (AP) — As House Speaker Mike Johnson travels the country trying to save his House Republican majority, he has linked ever more tightly to former President Donald Trump. It’s a once uncertain relationship that has become potentially beneficial to both. The speaker is relying on the Republican presidential nominee for his own political survival in the chaotic House. But he is also presenting himself as a partner to Trump who is prepared to challenge the election results, and, if Trump retakes the White House, deliver a MAGA agenda in Congress. During a campaign swing in Ohio, Johnson told The Associated Press that Trump is “thinking big about his legacy.”

