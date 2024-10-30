Ted Cruz, Colin Allred make spirited final pitches to Texas voters in Senate race

JOURDANTON, Texas (AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Colin Allred are making their final pitches to Texas voters at campaign stops across the state as Election Day nears. Cruz continues to lean on immigration and limiting transgender rights as flashpoints for traditionally conservative voters. Allred blames Cruz for helping to overturn Roe v. Wade and limiting women’s access to reproductive healthcare. National Democrats have shifted money to the race, in a sign of optimism that they can win in a state where they haven’t held a statewide office in 30 years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.